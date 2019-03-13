Comedian Romesh can’t Resist! Peterborough’s new vegan restaurant

It might have been open barely a fortnight but Peterborough’s new vegan restaurant has already put a smile on te face of one of Britian’s leading stand-up comedy stars.

Romesh Ranganathan dined with the team at Resist! Vegan Kitchen, based at Peterborough’s Key Theatre, before his sell-out show in the auditorium on Friday night.

Resist! Vegan Kitchen

And he isn’t the only funnyman to be won over by the restaurant’s plant-based offerings - with up-and-coming comic Lloyd Griffith, best known from his appearances on Soccer Am tucking in before his show at the theatre the previous night.

It’s been quite a start for the restaurant run by Gareth Ellison and Lynn Jobson which only opened on March 1 and has been fully booked every night.

“It has been absolute chaos here,” said Gareth, “in a good, tiring way. We’ve been fully booked every day since opening.

“The last two weeks we’ve fed hundreds of people, recieved numerous appraisals in Romesh Ranganathan’s stand up set after he dined with us, amazing comments from Lloyd Griffith after he dined with us, amazing champion vegan bodybuilders, the lovely people of Peterborough and people coming as far away as Manchester dining with us.

Gareth and Lynn with some bodybuilder diners at Resist! Vegan Kitchen

“It’s been a blast. And we’re still getting fully booked so we’re making Sunday a walk-in only day where no bookings will be accepted.”

Resist! Vegan Kitchen opens Thursday to Sunday. Find out more at www.resistvegankitchen.co.uk.

Check out some of the dishes HERE

Resist! Vegan Kitchen