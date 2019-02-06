Closed for a week, but Peterborough village pub set to reopen

The popular Pack Horse pub and restaurant at Northborough, near Peterborough, should be back open again later this month - with the Star Pubs and Bars company promising to invest in it going forward.

The future of the Lincoln Road hostelry, run by licence holder Jack Smee, looked uncertain when a message appeared on its facebook and twitter accounts last Wednesday morning saying: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be opening today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

However, the village pub, well known for its food offerings, remained closed with no further social media messages and phone calls going unanswered.

The pub has been run by the Smee family since they took on the lease from Star Pubs and Bars in 2012, running an a la carte restaurant as well as weekly themed burger, pizza and pie nights.

At the time of the closure a spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The Pack Horse is leased to an independent operator to run as his own business. He has closed the pub with immediate effect and it will remain closed until further notice.

“We are trying to ascertain his future plans and once these are known will be able to give a clearer idea of the pub’s future.”

However, today the spokesperson added: “It is our intention to reopen the Pack Horse in Northborough later this month with a temporary licensee in place, once some planned compliance works have been completed.

“Long term we are looking to invest in this pub, which has just experienced its best Christmas ever, and we are seeking a permanent operator who can maximise its full potential as a popular community pub.

“Anyone who wants to find out more about taking over the Pack Horse should call our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”