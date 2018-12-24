Christmas cheer for Peterborough charity

Regional developer Linden Homes Midlands is bringing festive cheer to disabled youngsters – thanks to a Christmas campaign to support families in and around Peterborough.

A seasonal toy appeal in aid of the Disability Peterborough charity has been embraced by the new homes developer’s generous head office team – with donations of toys, toiletries and gift vouchers flooding in to help children whose families may not always be able to provide them with presents at Christmas.

Linden Homes Midlands chose to support the venture by setting up a collection point in the reception area of its Peterborough head office, in Orton Southgate, with charity workers offering some guidance as to the age range and types of gifts appropriate for their selected young audience.

Sharon Wright, of Linden Homes Midlands, helped to organise the appeal and she said: “Thanks to everyone who has donated so generously to this appeal. The kindness of our staff will certainly help to put smiles on the faces of some local disabled children this Christmas.”

The gifts were collected by Disability Peterborough families support worker Sam Stokes, and will be distributed to the children and young people in time for Christmas.

She said: “We have selected specific children who we know will not only benefit from a special gift from the team at Linden Homes, but will be truly thankful. A family with a child with a disability, can struggle with all sorts of obstacles and difficulties – but having a generous donation like this will lift them considerably.”

Similar appeals for other good causes are being run and supported by other housebuilders within the Galliford Try umbrella across the country.