Choirs on song at major festival

Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices reinforced their reputation as two of the country’s finest choirs, winning an impressive haul of silverware at the Mrs Sunderland Festival of Music, Speech and Drama.

With an estimated 4,000 performers participating over 10 days the Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious events of its kind in the UK.

Choir director William Prideaux with the trophy

Competing alongside the UK’s leading choirs in the spectacular setting of Huddersfield Town Hall, Peterborough Voices won the Adult Choir and Women’s Choir classes with outstanding marks across the board, and were awarded the Joseph Hancock Trophy and the Celia Warner Memorial Trophy.

Peterborough Male Voice choir were awarded distinctions in their classes, teaming up with Peterborough Voices for the mixed choir class to sing the stunning Kyrie from Rheinberger’s Mass for Double Choir as well as giving a staged performance of Oklahoma to showcase their musical excellence and versatility. Their performance of the Rheinberger Kyrie earned them the coveted Huddersfield Centenary Trophy for ‘most outstanding individual item of the festival’.

Both Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices performed in the Last Night of the Festival Concert which showcased the very best talent from across the Festival. Peterborough Voices were delighted to win the Choir Prize Winners’ Challenge, taking the top spot among 12 competing choirs, for which they were awarded the Jesse Jameson Baton, which Peterborough Male Voice Choir previously brought home to Peterborough in 2017.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices will next perform in their Magic of the Musicals concert at The Cresset on March 22. Tickets at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk or from the Cresset box office on 01733 425194.