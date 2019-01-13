Chocolate delight at care home Wonka Day

Chocolate, and all things chocolaty, was very much the theme when Maxey House Care Home in Deeping Gate held a Wonka Day.

The festive season was a little more magical for the residents when the home was transformed into Wonka’s Wonderland, and family and friends were invited along to share the day.

The event was made even sweeter with the Rotary Club of the Deepings dipping in to buy two chocolate fountains for the home to use on the day and for future fundraising events.

Home manager Michelle Reid said: “Staff dressed for the part to make it a day to remember for our residents and families.

“The residents were treated to an extra special contribution of two chocolate fountains from the Rotary Club and their kindness made the event even more special.

“We raised £400 for Sparkle which will help make our residents’ dreams come true.”

Maxey House specialises in dementia care and the Sparkle initiative was set up by the home’s owners to raise money to be used specifically to help residents enjoy special moments and magical days to enable them to fulfil their dreams.

Michelle added: “Sparkle is about creating memories and experiences for those who feel they have reached a time in their life where those dreams are not possible.”

John Lavery of the Rotary Club said: “We think the Sparkle initiative is a wonderful idea and so were very happy to support the Wonka Day.”