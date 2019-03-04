Children’s TV favourite heading for Peterborough theatre.... it’s a Bing thing

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs in a great new show coming to Peterborough in April

Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan…

The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry.

Bing Live (Peterborough Broadway Theatre, April 3 and 4) is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

Since its launch on CBeebies, Bing has been a huge ratings hit and is the number one pre-school show on BBC iPlayer. Celebrating the joyful, messy, reality of preschool life, Bing finds the big stories in the smallest moments that little ones and the grown-ups in their lives will recognise…whether it’s dropping your ice-cream or losing your favourite toy.

The cast of Bing Live are Mia Jerome, Michael Magennis, Hayley Murray, Will Palmer, Alice De Warrenne and Nia Walsh, and the show is produced by Minor Entertainment.

Tickets are available for the performances at www.bingliveshow.com