Children’s author pays a visit to Peterborough school

Pupils at William Law Primary School in Werrington got first hand experience of story writing when a popular children’s author paid a visit.

This term the Early Years Foundation Stage pupils have been looking at children’s authors, and to inspire imagination and creativity Petr Horacek (pictured)was invited to show how he creates his stories first hand.

Amy Mistry, EYFS teacher at William Law, said: “ Petr Horacek was brilliant with both the Year 1 and Reception children and had them engaged throughout their talk.

“He drew some of his characters for the children and went on to describe them and how he came about, creating their individual characteristics. He then read through the story with those characters.”

However, the experience didn’t end there.

“In the afternoon, a group of chosen children were able to experience an art workshop with Petr,” she added.

“Petr created the background beforehand, and talked through the character he had already drawn and the story behind her.

“He discussed what other animals they would see in the garden with the children and then used oil pastels to create their own drawings.

“The children had an amazing time working collaboratively to create the artwork and were so proud to see it hanging in the corridor.”

At the end of the day all of the Year 1 and EYFS children were sent home with a book from Petr to keep and read at home.