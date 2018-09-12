Cheese Fest is coming to Peterborough - all you need to know about this Brie-lliant festival

CHEESE, cheese and more cheese is coming to Peterborough later this year, in a food festival that’s feta than all the rest!

The UK’s first contemporary cheese festival has been touring the country, and brings together artisan cheese makers and award-winning vendors from around the world to the East of England Arena and Events Centre on November 10.

Cheese Fest is coming to Peterborough

Visitors to Cheese Fest will have chance to taste around 140 different cheeses – as well as enjoy cooking demonstrations and the opportunity to buy a great selection of cheeses; along with a selection of drinks and wines to match them.

There will also be live music throughout the day.

Tickets from £3 are due go on sale via www.cheesefestuk.com or visit the website for more details.

Dean Rees, business development manager at EEAEC said: “We are delighted to be brining this popular event to the venue and extend our programme of exciting events.

“The Cambridgeshire Food & Drink Festival was a huge success this summer, and we have a Festive Food & Gift Show taking place in November. We are happy to meet the appetite of what our visitors tell us they like and enjoy.”