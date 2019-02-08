Cheers! Peterborough’s new micro pub the Wonky Donkey gets off to a flying start

Drinkers in Peterborough have given their latest go-to real ale destination a big thumbs up.

The Wonky Donkey, a micro pub which has replaced a former gift shop in Fletton High Street, Fletton, had a queue of people waiting outside when landlord Dave Williams opened the doors at 12noon on Saturday .

The Wonky Donkey in Fletton High Street. EMN-190202-222703009

But it wasn’t just your typical real ale loving micro pub regulars looking to quench their thirst.

Dave, pictured,who runs the community micro pub with brother Andrew, said it was great start but he still wasn’t sure who his clientele were going to be .

“I had 16 people waiting outside when I opened the doors for the first time,” said Dave.

“It was a great day - we had a right old mixture of people through the doors , really diverse, and I couldn’t say to you ‘they are our clientele’.

The Wonky Donkey in Fletton High Street. EMN-190202-223011009

“We had quite a few Posh fans in on game day, of all ages, and they lapped it up, real ales, ciders and German Pilsner lagers which they probably hadn’t had before. And some people who had heard we were opening and just came to have a look at what we were about.

“Overall, the feedback and comments we got were great - most people commented on the drinks but a few mentioned how they liked the place and enjoyed speaking to people over a drink without having to compete with a jukebox or TV.”

Dave said he started out with six beers on, five of them from local brewers, along with eight ciders, bottled German beers, plus wines and spirits.

“I had been open five minutes before my first customer on Sunday and then we started filling up again,” said Dave.

“By the end of the weekend we were down to three beers from six so you could say we drank the place dry-ish!”

Monday and Tuesday gave them time to pick up on a few comments - lack of a mirror in the ladies and need for coat hooks - and put things right before reopening on Wednesday.