Charters strikes gold with Peterborough ‘supergroup’ gig

Charters down on the Nene at Town Bridge has a treat for fans of local bands later this month with a Peterborough “supergroup” making its debut on the boat..

Saturday, February 23, sees an appearance by The Midas Touch, a brand new band featuring some of Peterborough’s finest and accomplished musicians.

Zoots

The line up boasts Martin Ferguson from Groove Cartell on vocals, Spike.T.Smith on drums, new guitar sensation Jamie Cranfield on lead guitar and Jack Parkinson on bass.

The band will be live from 10.30pm and it is free entry.

The previous night (February 22) The ZOOTS bring their Sounds of the 70s show to Stamford.

The award-winning musicians have sold over half a million downloads, wowed audiences of stage and screen in more than 30 countries, and played iconic venues like Old Trafford and The London Palladium.

You can catch the band at the Corn Exchange Theatre, the first UK theatre they ever played back in 2014. Since then they have toured an incredible 30 countries and performed over 400 shows.

Harriet Lowther, backing singer and lead percussionist, said : “It will be very special for us to return to Stamford Corn Exchange, with lots of great memories from our previous shows! We hope to bring back some lovely memories of the seventies for the people coming to show.”

The show will also feature students from NKA Dance Studio, a dance school based in Stamford owned by Nina Peniasko, who has choreographed for The Zoots in previous years.

It’s been a great twelve months for The ZOOTS. The band headline Twinwood Festival in August and are releasing their fourth album.

Tickets cost £16/£17 and are available from the Box Office on 01780 766455 or online from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/the-zoots.