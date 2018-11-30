Celebrating Peterborough’s creative arts at free one-day event

Peterborough MakeFest ‘18, a free one day event held at Vivacity’s Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, will showcase and celebrate the work of makers from different artistic and creative disciplines in the city .

Visitors will have a chance to learn about the processes artists and creatives use in their work, share inspiration and ideas, and have a go at trying something new.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 2, from 12pm to 4pm.

The purpose of the event is to offer visitors the opportunity to see the wide variety of work that is being made in the city by local creatives. A number of different disciplines will be represented at the event - participants range from designers to filmmakers as well as painters, poets, and photographers.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get hands-on into making, meet the creators behind the work and discover more about how their creations come to life. Demonstrations and hands-on activities of digital painting, sculpture, VR, photography, computer coding, and filmmaking will take place throughout the day. No matter if you’re a maker looking for inspiration, or just someone who is interested in the arts, the free one day event offers something for everyone.

Event organiser Juan Reino says: “This is the first time an event of this kind has been celebrated at Peterborough Museum and we are delighted to be able to showcase the work of some of the most interesting makers in the city. Whether it’s technology, art or a mixture of the two, visitors will have the rare opportunity to try something new, as well as learn how they can become part of creative initiatives happening in the city that are helping create the Peterborough of tomorrow.”

The event is free entry and booking is not required.