Can Stamford’s Jason land £50,000 prize on TV talent show tonight?

Stamford performer Jason Gray and his band will be chasing the £50,000 first prize in the final of BBC1’s All Together Now tonight.

The talent show, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett where acts try to impress a panel of 100, airs at 7.05pm when Jason (32) and four-man group Xavier will be up against 9 other finalists bidding for the Series Two title- and the huge cash prize.

The singer/dancer, who runs the Urban Dance Academy and The Skate Company in Market Deeping, has Thriller Live and Starlight Express, on his impressive CV .

Xavier qualified for tonight’s final after wowing the 100 with their version of Locked Out Of Heaven in round 2 last month.