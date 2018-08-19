Brownies are flying the flag thanks to Forterra

A Brownie pack in Coates near Peterborough, has bought a new flag for parades and events thanks to a generous donation from building products manufacturer Forterra.

The First Coates Brownies have been without a standard for several months, and were anxious they would not have one in time for the Remembrance Day Centenary this autumn.

Fortunately, an adult volunteer for the troop, Diane Munday (known to the Brownies as ‘Bambi’), who works at the nearby Forterra brickworks in Whittlesey, asked her employers if they could make a donation towards the pack’s new flag.

The company provided £500 to cover the cost of the flag, the holster, pole and carry case and it is now being used by the Brownies at events and prizegivings, and was taken on the pack’s end of term Teddy Bears’ Picnic last month.

There were also some funds left over from the Forterra donation which will go towards buying equipment and resources for the new term.

First Coates Brownie Troop Leader Lisa Coleman, known to the Brownies as ‘Robin’, said: “This was extremely generous of Forterra, and the girls and I are all very grateful for the donation.

“We will be taking the new flag with us whenever we parade and will also use it during the induction of all new Brownies to our pack.”

Stephen Harrison, Chief Executive of Forterra, said, “When we heard about the First Coates Brownie’s plight, we wanted to step in and provide assistance.

“Communities local to our facilities are very important to us, and as a responsible company we try to help out if we can.”

For more information about Forterra, visit www.forterra.co.uk.

