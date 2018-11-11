Ball raises £10,000 for Peterborough charity Shine

More than £10,000 has been raised at an inaugural ball organised by Peterborough-based charity Shine.

The event marked the end of a successful awareness week campaign for the charity which supports around 12,000 individuals and families across the UK who are living with or affected by Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

More than 100 people took to Peterborough’s Park Inn for the ball, which has helped to secure the future of vital services locally, and nationally.

Hosted by popular radio personality Kev Lawrence, guests from a number of local businesses were treated to a three course meal, live music from singer songwriter Cecil Farayi, and an auction.

Shine Chief Executive Kate Steele said “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who came and got behind us in such a big way. Their generosity will make a huge difference to the lives of our members who rely on us for support and expertise which they can’t always access from a GP.

“We’d also like to thank our sponsors, Buckles Solicitors, Goodtimes JAM, Buckingham Flooring, Athene Communications, Robert J Goodson and Greenwoods without whom, the event would not have been possible”