Awards at the double for top Peterborough nursery

2019 has got off to a great start for the reigning Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year - Anna-Ca-Soo.

The Eastfield Road nursery were finalists in two categories at the National Nursery Recognition Awards at the Athena in Leicester last week - Best Website and Best Nursery in the Midlands - and won both!

Anna-Ca-Soo is a family run business which has been open for nearly 19 years and run by the owners’ daughters Rosanna Rogers and Louisa Aschettino.

Louisa said: “We would like to take a moment to thank everyone that voted for us and had a part to play in supporting us to win the awards. We would not have been able to do it without you.

“Thank you to all of the Anna-Ca-Soo staff who work with such passion, commitment and enthusiasm. Children are at the heart of everything we do, and that was a clear commonality between all of the finalists.

“The childcare profession often goes unnoticed and undervalued, however the ceremony was an exceptional opportunity to celebrate the successes of so many settings who too, work tirelessly to provide the very best service and care to the children and families across the UK.

“It was an honour to be amongst many talented and wonderful people. Congratulations to all of the finalists.

“And thank you to all of the families who choose to use our setting.”