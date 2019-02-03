Award joy for Peterborough day nursery workers

Staff at Kiddi Caru’s day nursery on Sugar Way in Woodston, Peterborough, are celebrating after being honoured with an award at the company’s annual company conference and awards event.

The team scooped the Nursery of the Year award, beating off competition from Kiddi Caru’s other nurseries based in the Midlands, South, South East and South West. As well as being praised for the outstanding childcare and education they deliver on a daily basis, the staff were commended for making the nursery an amazing place for children to gain confidence to progress well and for its popularity in the local community.

Chia Wallace, Nursery Manager, said: “We’re over the moon to have been recognised with this award – it’s so nice for the team to be applauded for the outstanding work they do.

“We’re now looking forward to building on our success this year and continuing to work in partnership with parents to provide the best possible care and environment for the children.”

For further information about Kiddi Caru go to www.kiddicaru.com .