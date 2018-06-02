Art auction to raise funds for care home

Residents and visitors to Avery House Care Home in Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale, enjoyed a fundraising “Forget Me Not” Art Auction Event, held on Friday, May 18, from 6pm-9pm.

The dementia residents at the home worked with local artists to produce art work to sell at our auction to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society and also for sensory equipment for the home.

Refreshments and a buffet was also served and there was entertainment from opera singer Zoe McClean and piano player Adrian Kempster.

Local auctioneer Colin Young ran the auction and there were guest speakers from Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia Friends.

The event and gallery was open to the public.