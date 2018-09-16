An out of this world experience in Peterborough with Museum of the Moon

Museum of the Moon promises to be an out-of-this-world experience for Peterborough when it comes to the city’s cathedral next month.

Created by Luke Jerram, a stunning illuminated moon will be suspended in the magical setting. With detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface and cinematic surround sound, it’s hard not to believe that you are floating through space or standing beneath the real thing.

Museum of the Moon will open with a bang on October 5, featuring a special evening performance of Sufi:Zen by Akademi in the cathedral grounds. With the dramatic backdrop of the Cathedral’s gothic architecture, the night sky will come alive with movement, flowing garments, vivid face paint and a spectacular fire display. Sufi:Zen brings together the stillness of Zen meditation and the joyous motion of Sufi Dervishes.

Leading up to this, there will be a mesmerising dance performance of Orbis by Humanhood.

Taking your imagination way beyond planet Earth, Orbis looks at the relationship between us and the moon.

Sheena Carman, Vivacity Arts Programme Manager says: “Museum of the Moon has wowed audiences all over the world with its appearance at festivals across Europe, the USA and China, and at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. We’re very excited to be bringing this to Peterborough and present it in the beautiful setting of the cathedral. It’s going to be a magical experience for all ages.”

Museum of the Moon will run from October 5 – 14, when there will be a programme of supporting events including music under the moon by Zimbabwean duo, Sisters in Mbira, a silent disco and special late night openings to experience the full beauty of the moon after dark.

Museum of the Moon continues until 14 October with a programme of lunar inspired events. To find out more visit vivacity.org/moon