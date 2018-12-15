Amazon delivers a boost for school football team’s overseas trip

Aspiring young footballers are heading to Italy next year after the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough donated £1,000.

The Deepings School is planning on taking a class of football enthusiasts to Lake Garda to compete in a football tournament, playing in fixtures against local teams while experiencing the culture. The school will use the money to fund the trip, and make sure the footballers are well-equipped for their travels.

Senior Operations Manager at Amazon in Peterborough, Eric Schultz, who visited the school to deliver the donation, said: “We have a lot of team members who are passionate about football and we are pleased to support the trip. At Amazon, we think it’s really important for children to take part in sport and have some fun, so the Lake Garda trip seemed like the perfect opportunity for us to be involved. We hope the students and teachers have an amazing time, and win a few matches too!”

Jack Cotton, school trip leader, added: “ We’d like to take the opportunity to say a big thank you to Eric and everyone at Amazon for this generous donation.”

The donation forms part of the Amazon In The Community programme.