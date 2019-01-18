Alt rock night at The Met with trio of Peterborough bands

Three Peterborough bands are bringing a big night of alternative rock to The Met Lounge in Bridge Street on January 29 as part of Independent Venues Week.

Ten Years Dead are a new alternative rock band from Peterborough formed only a year ago. Incorporating elements of many sub-genres within rock, they have combined styles to form a theme and atmosphere which emanates from each song.

Also on the bill are Graves, established back in July 2017, when Brad Mitchell & Ash Barlow recruited Aaron Stagg (Staggy) on drums. Both Mitchell and Barlow had tracks down prior to this point but the vocals and lyrics had yet to be established.

Fast forward to October 2017 and Dan Shenton was brought in to complete the lineup.

In such a short space of time, live performances, catapulted the band with full force firmly into the music scene within Leicester, The East Midlands and the UK.

In May last year the band released their first single “Unknown” which has received great reviews and been featured as track of the month of June by Leicester based Noctone Artists. A second single Lost Control was released in September.

Call to the Faithful have been turning it up to 11 since 2018. After finetuning their unique brand of hard-hitting guitar riffs, fuzzy bass lines, thumping drum kicks and thought-provoking lyrics, they are hitting the studio to bring the best in new music to a stage near you in 2019.

Independent Venues Week continues on January 31 at The Met with four bands/artistes offering a wide ranging appeal, including the Fyzz Wallis Band. Fyzz is ‘The Punk Poetess of Peterborough’ playing unique, cheeky songs.

She is now joined by Zoe Spencer (bass) and Chris Ballard (drums) who have together moulded their ‘femme grunge post-punk’ sound.