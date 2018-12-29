A wonderful end to a busy year of fundraising for research fund

Castor-based Phoebe Research Fund rounded of 2018 with a £10,000 donation to national charity CURE-EB - boosting the total raised to £90,000 this year.

The Fund was founded by Zoe Crowson, who felt not enough was being done to raise awareness of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), an awful condition which causes the skin to blister and shear at the slightest touch.

Zoe’s daughter Phoebe (9)suffers from the condition and has never been able to play with the other children at school. Phoebe has already undergone six throat stretches due to her oesophagus narrowing due to blisters in her throat.

Every day is different and although Phoebe is extremely good at coping with her difficulties she misses out hugely on what other children take for granted.

Fundraising this year has been boosted by a stage production of Kes by Zoe and starring her partner actor Steven Arnold. Steven is currently in pantomime which is also fundraising for the Fund. And staff at Bourne based Pilot Fish adorned Xmas jumpers to raise money for the fund.