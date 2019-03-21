A treat for Peterborough youngsters as TV’s In The Night Garden comes to The Cresset

The BAFTA Award-Winning CBeebies children’s TV show In The Night Garden is coming to The Cresset in Peterborough later this year.

On October 9 and 10, take a spectacular journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden and experience the UK’s favourite family show with all the enchanting characters magically brought to life on stage.

Children’s favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - are all brought beautifully to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

This delightful classic, which premiered in 2010 before becoming a summer entertainment fixture, is a firm favourite with young pre-schoolers and their parents.

Oliver Seadon, Executive Producer said: “When we made In the Night Garden Live we never imagined it would run for 10 years, and that over a million visitors would come to see it. It’s incredibly exciting now to be making a brand-new show and taking it into theatres all over the country. ”

In the Night Garden Live is written by Helen Eastman (writer of Bing Live) and based on the Ragdoll television series created by Andrew Davenport.

Director Will Tuckett said: “Children know these characters so well, much better than we ever might think. They see them as proper friends- when they appear on stage live they are seeing friends liberated from the television or tablet. They are there, waving at THEM. Taking your child to see them live on stage is an extraordinary experience.”

Tickets are available from www.cresset.co.uk

