A seasonal family festival in Peterborough - with Christmas removed

A new seasonal family festival with a difference is coming to Peterborough this December.

Bah Humbug! Fest is a 10-day event at the East of England Arena and Events Centre - but with all the tinsel, sleigh bells and mistletoe removed!

Bah Humbug! Fest is coming to Peterborough.

Spanning 100,000 sq ft both inside and outside of the venue, Bah Humbug! Fest packs more than 40 rides and inflatables into the venue, alongside live music and the chance to meet the stars of PAW Patrol, PJ Masks and Peppa Pig.

John Lowery, from Bah Humbug! Fest, said: “Bah Humbug! Fest grew out of our need to keep the family entertained in December and give people a break from the usual barrage of Christmas music, lights and decorations.

“So, for 10 days leading up to the New Year, families and friends can get together and enjoy themselves with one-ticket offering unlimited access to all our entertainment, without a festive bauble in sight.

“Don’t worry though, we are closed Christmas Day – we’re not complete Scrooges!”

Bah Humbug! Fest is coming to Peterborough.

Dean Rees, Business Development Manager for the East of England Arena, said: “A ticket to Bah Humbug! Fest gives guests unlimited goes on the attractions inside, from family fairground favourites like waltzers and bumper cars through to huge 65ft thrill rides.

“Kids can enjoy rollercoasters, a selection of inflatable slides, bouncy castles and a giant 200ft inflatable obstacle course; while the younger ones will be able to come along and meet their favourite TV characters and enjoy rides designed just for them.

“What’s more, there’s live music every day from Little Mix Experience, a roller rink, one of the UK’s largest travelling fun houses, plus food vendors and a bar serving alcohol and soft drinks.”

Bah Humbug! Fest runs from December 20-30 with tickets priced at £20 per session, with a family ticket for two adults and two children priced £70, while under 3s go in free.

Bah Humbug! Fest is coming to Peterborough.

Sessions run from 12pm-4pm and 5pm-9pm and once you’re through the doors all rides are free, the only thing to pay for is your food, drink and optional prize games.

For more information or to book, visit: www.bahhumbugfest.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: @bahhumbugfest