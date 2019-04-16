A Pop-Up Pet Shop is coming to Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre

Excitement is mounting at Queensgate in Peterborough, because Dr Doo-Lot’s Pop-Up Pet Shop is coming to town!

This puppet-based theatrical show – which will be located in Central Square – is based in a busy pet shop that’s home to animals. The animals from all around the world head off on a different exciting adventure each day, accompanied by jolly pet-shop owner Dr Doo-Lot and his helpful assistant!

Dr Doo-Lot's Pop-Up Pet Shop

Dr Doo-Lot’s Pop-Up Pet Shop will run daily from May 29 to 31, from 11am-4pm. Children will be able to get involved in the interactive performances and after each show they will have the chance to pose for photos with the animal puppets. The shows will run every hour on the hour and will change to a different adventure each day.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “Our school holiday events are always a big hit and we are so excited to bring you Dr Doo-Lots’ Pop-Up Pet Shop for our next event this May half-term. It’s a great show that we know the kids will love – we can’t wait to see you there!”

