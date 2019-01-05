A new exhibition of Peterborough’s art teachers

Teachers of Peterborough dedicate an enormous amount of time to inspiring our future generation.

Arts organisation Metal is working in partnership with Vivacity to bring a special exhibition of work by Peterborough’s extraordinary art teachers.

Mark Grist

This exhibition is an opportunity for them to focus on, and show off, their own talents. The exhibition will run for two weeks in the Vivacity pop-up shop on Cathedral Square, coinciding with Peterborough’s 2019 Open Exhibition at City Gallery in Priestgate.

Metal and Vivacity are currently seeking art teachers, art technicians and art coordinators from primary, secondary, further and higher education from the PE postcode to take part. This exhibition might be the inspiration needed to start producing work again, or try something new. It will take place from April 13 to 27, from 12pm to 5pm.

In the lead-up teachers can come together to share their work with each other and get feedback. There are also a couple of masterclasses to sign up to, to get you going.

So if you are an art teacher, or you know of an art teacher, then get in touch with Metal on 01733 893 077 or email sarah@metalculture.com. You can also pick up further details and the expression of interest form at www.metalculture.com/projects/after-school-club

Metal has also decided to shake up Future Network – its regular networking evening for creative people working in any artistic discipline – and try a new format.

Guest artists are being invited to curate and host a pub style ‘art quiz’, putting their spin on the night,

deciding the rounds and themes of the evening; still with a chance to meet other creatives and hear about up and coming opportunities.

Each evening will include an invited guest host, plus the regular 10 x 3 minute wonder open mic spots - open to any artist, designer, performer or other creative who would like to talk about their work, practice or current projects.

If this sounds like you and you would like to book your slot, email ruth@metalculture.com.

The next event is on Thursday, January 10, from 6pm to 9pm at Metal Chauffeurs Cottage, St Peter’s Road, Peterborough PE1 1YX and is free to attend.

To kick off the New Year and the new format, award winning poet and spoken word artist Mark Grist (pictured) will be your very own host for his quiz, GET OFF YOUR ARTS!

6pm: Doors / Bar open.

6.30pm: Quiz starts.

7.30pm: 10 x 3 Minute Wonders – ‘open mic’ spots for artists to tell you about new ideas, existing

projects, opportunities. 8.30pm onwards: Drinks and networking.