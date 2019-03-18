A magical evening is in store

T here’s no business like show business - so join Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir for a whistlestop tour of West End greats, showcasing songs from some of the world’s best loved musicals including Oliver!, South Pacific, Le Miserables, Barnum and Phantom of the Opera.

Musical theatre is more popular than ever before: there are more musicals than plays running in the West End and all top 10 London shows are musicals.

Year on year, new musicals keep coming, with sell-out shows like Hamilton opening to rave reviews and earning the art form a well-deserved spot in the pop culture conversation.

With this seemingly endless appetite for new shows, musical theatre has become a larger part of the entertainment mainstream than ever before. Established stage musicals continue to leap to Hollywood in increasing volume - Rock of Ages, Les Miserables, Jersey Boys, Annie, Into the Woods and Mamma Mia to name just a few - while films including Frozen are set to boomerang from screen to stage.

This crossover between cinema and musical theatre appeals to unprecedented audiences, with films like La La Land and The Greatest Showman reinventing song and dance for a new generation.

Musicals don’t always have to represent love and romance – there are lots of other, sometimes surprising, themes to be explored. Ultimately, musicals are loved by everyone because they tap into the full, complicated, spectrum of human emotions – humour, pathos, love, anger – which has universal resonance, and universal appeal.

So, roll out the red carpet for an evening that would do Broadway and the West End proud, and join the city’s award-winning choirs as they perform some of the greatest songs fromsome of the most famous and best loved musicals of all time, all brought together in one spectacular night.

Tickets are available by phone on 01733 265705 or online at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk