A look at some of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

A sporting showcase, brass band, talks and an intimate evening with Jason Donovan can all be enjoyed in Peterborough this week.

Sporting Saturday

The Cresset, Feb 9

Inspire Peterborough hosts its sixth annual Sporting Saturday event - a showcase of Peterborough’s finest inclusive disability sport and leisure activities. Demonstrations and Have-A-Go tasters will be running throughout the day to watch or join in.Free entry.

www.bookwhen.com/sportingsaturday19

The Brighouse and Rastrick Band

Peterborough Citadel, Feb 9

The band shot to fame in 1977 with The Floral Dance reaching #2 in the charts. Since then, Brighouse perform in over 30 concerts a year and have been entertaining sell out audiences across the world.The programme will feature music from The Wizard of Oz, Carousel and also feature classics from Suppe, Walton and Strauss.

Tickets on 01733 564540

Jason Donovan: Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour

Key Theatre, tonight

Spend an intimate evening with the former Neighbours and pop star for what will be a unique opportunity to see him like you’ve never seen him before.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Peterborough Civic Society Talk

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, February 11

Brian White, from Nene Valley Railway, will be giving a talk on The Travelling Post Office and 40 Years of Nene Valley Railway. Brian, curator of the NVR museum and a former GPO employee, is a long serving volunteer and very well qualified to relate the story of the NVR’s trials and triumphs and to outline its exciting plans for the future.

www.peterboroughcivicsociety.co.uk

Author talk

Vivacity Central Library, February 9, 1pm

Kate Moore will be talking about her best-selling book The Radium Girls. She will be

reading from the book, speaking about the women and her research, with a book signing at the end.

Tickets £5 from any Vivacity Library.

Peterborough Big Band

The Brewery Tap, tonight

The band will be playing an eclectic mix of music from the 1920s to modern big band music accompanied by singers Maria and Tony.

Doors open at 8.00pm and the entrance fee is £5.

Meditation

Drolma Buddhist Centre, Dogsthorpe Road, February 9

Finding Direction in an Uncertain World with Buddhist nun Kelsang Rak-ma. The session includes a practical talk as well as two guided meditations.

Tickets at drolmacentre.org.uk/

Celebrating Marriage weekend

St Paul’s Church, The Triangle, February 9 and 10

On Saturday there will be a wedding dress and marriage memorabilia display as part of the church’s 150th anniversary celebrations. On Sunday, there will be a Celebrate Marriage Service and Renewal of Vows.

Details: Val on 314117

The Straits UK

Key Theatre, February 9

A five piece band originating from Newcastle Upon Tyne... the very home of the great man, Mark Knopfler himself. Re-live the unmistakable guitar and keyboard sounds of the Alchemy, Wembley ‘85 and On Every Street tours and much much more!

Tickets at vivacity.org

Twelfth Night

Peterborough Cathedral, Feb 13-15

One of Shakespeare’s best loved comedies is brought to life by Gearbox Theatre Company. This talented new theatre company is combining the cathedral’s stunning Norman architecture, a sixties skiffle band and Shakespeare’s poetic language, to bring this colourful production to life.

Tickets on sale via www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 452336.