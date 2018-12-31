A January sale for Peterborough drinkers to enjoy

Pub-goers can enjoy a January Sale at four pubs in and around Peterborough.

Managers at The College Arms in Broadway and The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, both in the city centre, as well as the Ivy Wall in New Road, Spalding, and The George Hotel in Market Place, Whittlesey, are reducing the price on a range of drinks at the Wetherspoon pubs from January 2 until January 17.

The drinks featured in the sale are; a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners), Guinness, a guest ale, a selection of wines including three from

Coldwater Creek (red, white and rose), three spirits; Gordon's gin, Gordon's pink gin and Smirnoff vodka (all inclusive of a mixer), six soft drinks; Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, ting (grapefruit crush),

Pepsi Max, R Whites Lemonade, diet Pepsi and San Pellegrino (lemon and blood orange), as well as cocktail pitchers.

The Draper’s Arms manager, Christopher Parkes, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.”