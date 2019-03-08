A hat-trick for ‘Outstanding’ Stars nursery in Peterborough

There were celebrations all round for the staff and families at Stars pre-school Welland in Peterborough this week.

For the third time in a row, the pre-school - which opened in 2012 in purpose-built premises in Scalford Drive, has been graded “Outstanding” by Ofsted following an inspection in January.

In her report, the Ofsted inspector commented: “Children make excellent progress from their starting points. This truly exceptional manager and staff team inspire the children and their families to be the best that they can be.”

She further stated that: “Early intervention is highly successful and means that gaps in children’s learning narrow quickly.

“Children’s safety and protection is given the utmost priority… The warmth and regard shown to the children is wholeheartedly extended to their families.

“The manager and staff go above and beyond when working in partnership with parents and other professionals to meet the needs of the children”.

Mohammed Younis, the director of Stars Day Nurseries Head Office, added, “It is no easy feat to achieve and maintain an Outstanding grading, but it is testament to the dedication of the manager and the team at Stars Welland.

“The team work closely with the children and their families to ensure the children have the best possible start to their education.

“We are extremely proud of all the staff and very happy they continue to receive the recognition they deserve.”

Stars pre-school employs 12 members of childcare staff. The setting opens Monday to Friday, 40 weeks a year and sessions are from 8am until 6pm.

The setting provides funded early education for two, three and four-year-old children.