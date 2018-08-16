A first look inside Five Lads - which is bringing bring peri peri to Peterborough city centre

A brand new grill restaurant will open its doors to meat loving diners in Peterborough city centre today (11am).

Five Lads has taken shape in a former estate agency on Cowgate and has been four months in the making .

The £200,000-plus investment will see business partners Zeeshan Manzoor and Jay Ayub add a premium grill restaurant to the city centre offerings - specialising in flamed peri peri grilled chicken, gourmet burgers and further down the line, steak.

The menu at the 40-plus seat venue, which will open seven days a week, will also offer vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Zeeshan said: “It has taken a lot of hard work - and money - taking a former office with no gas, never mind no kitchen and coverting it, but we feel it has been worth it.”

