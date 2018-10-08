A festival of real ales and ciders at Peterborough pubs

Pub-goers will be able to enjoy a selection of up to 30 beers from independent British craft brewers during a 12 day festival at three pubs in Peterborough.

The festival is taking place at The College Arms in The Broadway and The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, both in the city centre, as well as The George Hotel in Market Place, Whittlesey from Wednesday (October 10) to October 21.

Some of the drinks on offer at the festival

Each of the brewers is a member of SIBA – the organisation that promotes small independent brewers and their beers.

Among the beers on offer are those brewed exclusively for the festival as well as award-winners.

The beers include Blueberry Classic Bitter (Coach House), Jurassic Dark (Dorset), Jemima’s Pitchfork (Glamorgan), Freddy Brewger (Robinsons), Hope & Glory (Brentwood), Hop Twister (Salopian), Big Job (St Austell) and Wheel of Fortune (Castle Rock).

In addition the pubs will serve five UK produced ciders.

The ciders include Toffee Apple (Mr Whitehead’s), Legbender (Rich’s) and Premium Perry (Broadoak).

All beers and ciders are priced at £2.15 a pint.

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The Draper’s Arms manager, Christopher Parkes, said: “The festival is the perfect opportunity to showcase the wonderful range of beers from independent British craft brewers.

“It will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of the beers that they brew, many of which have not been served in the pub before.

“The festival promises to be great fun and I am certain that my customers will enjoy themselves.”

Tasting notes of all of the beers and ciders will be available in the pubs.