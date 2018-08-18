A chance to go searching for treasure at charity’s fun event

Sawtry based charity CARESCO, which serves local communities with numerous services such as day care and friendship groups, is staging its first fundraising Treasure Hunt on Sunday (18th), starting at 11am.

Plenty of prizes are to be won during this fun morning out at St Judith’s Field, for which tickets are priced at just £5 per family.

Afterwards, refreshments and ice-creams (plus free squash for children) will be on sale at the CARESCO Centre in Green End Road.

Chairman Tina Campbell said: “Participants will be able to choose from two treasure-seeking maps as they seek out numbered tennis balls to win prizes. We’re sure the Treasure Hunt will be an enjoyable activity for families to share. Dogs (which must be kept on a lead) are also very welcome”.

Tickets are available from the CARESCO Centre or Charity Shop at 7 Greenways, Sawtry. For more information please call: 01487 832 105 or 01487 208 026.

Prize donations are still very welcome.