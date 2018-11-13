A cast of 90 bring you the Peterborough Gang Show

Peterborough Scouts returned to the Key Theatre stage last night with their annual show, performing a mixtures of songs, dances and comedy sketches from past and present.

And this year The Gang on stage for the variety show, which dates back to 1937, will be 90-strong. Pete Ashpool, who was first involved in the 1960s and has been Gang Show front of house manager for the past 10 years, said audiences were once more in for a great night out.

Peterborough Gang Show 2018 at the Key Theatre EMN-181111-220920009

“It is the sort of show that you could take the youngest children or the oldest grown-ups to see, it is real family show, just like it has been all down the years,” he said.

The first Peterborough Gang Show (a great success, says Pete) took place on November 4, 1937, at the Elwes Hall in Church Walk, off Lincoln Road, its home until the 1960s.

War breaking out meant only one Gang Show was produced during the war years but it has returned each year since 1947 - with an estimated 7,000 cast members taking part since its inception.

In 1981, by which time the Gang Show had moved home to the relatively new Key Theatre, an incredible 170 youngsters took part including 90 cubs alone.

Peterborough Gang Show 2018 at the Key Theatre EMN-181111-221209009

“There were so many cubs that year that they had to get changed in the nearby Bridge Street police station and be escorted across the road to the theatre by police officers - and back again after the show.”

There will be performances at 7:15pm tonight and Thursday (no performance on Wednesday) and at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday - plus a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets from theKey box office on 01733 207239 or at vivacity.org

