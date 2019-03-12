A big night of fun for Peterborough comedy lovers

Four of the top performing acts on the thriving UK comedy circuit will grace the first event run by AG Comedy Nights - titled Live From South Grove on April 5.

Carl Jones, as heard on BBC Radio 4’s comedy output, will be the MC for the evening.

Carl was voted as the best newcomer at the Nottingham Comedy Festival in 2011, and has gone on to add popular programmes such as Newsjack, The Show What You Wrote and The News Quiz to his credits.

Joining him will be Canada’s Katharine Ferns, Northern Ireland’s Eamon Goodfellow and Scotland’s David Whitney.

Described by Chortle as “a perky, charismatic performer with an acute sense of irony”, Katharine manages to find humour in even the darkest of times.

She is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where her awkwardly hilarious comedy leaves a lasting impression on her audience.

Eamon is relatively new to the scene, with his first foray into the world of stand-up coming in 2017, but don’t let that fool you as he recently came runner-up at the coveted New Act of The Year Awards 2019.

Big things are expected of the Northern Irishman, who is as sharp a storyteller as you will come across.

You won’t want to miss your chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Headlining the night is David Whitney, born in Aberdeen, and possessing the kind of dry sense of humour you might come to expect from a Scotsman.

Perhaps most famous for his appearances alongside Kayvan Novak in the hugely popular Fonejacker E4 television series, Whitney’s CV does also include a number of movie credits.

You will soon learn why The Spectator came to label Whitney as “the silver-tongued warrior”.

Tickets for the show are priced at £11.50 and are available now from www.wegottickets.com/event/463221.

Doors open on the night at 7.30pm.