9 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

The Green Backyard community garden, on Oundle Road, Peterborough, is celebrating its 10th birthday on Saturday, January 12

From 12pm to 3pm, go along and celebrate with party games, meet friends new and old, and enjoy some food and good old fashioned tea and cake. Everyone is welcome!

Hansel and Gretel adult panto

There will be photos of the site over the years and some of the hundreds and hundreds of people who have made it what it is.

Starts at 12 noon.

Adult Panto

Stamford Corn Exchange, January 11 and 12

Peckover House opens for winter

The Market Theatre Company are back with their

latest adult panto – Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods. In their own unique style they’ve taken a traditional fairy story and corrupted it beyond belief - packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo! Adults only.

Box Office 01780 766455

Winter Opening

Peckover House, Wisbech, January 12

The garden of Peckover House opens for its winter season(weekends

only) on Saturday and until February 17, between 12

midday and last admission 3.30pm. Talks will be held each afternoon at 2pm in the Orangery.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

History talk

WI Hall, Sawtry, January 17

Sawtry History Society’s next meeting will feature a presentation by a SHS member entitled Sawtry - All Our Yesterdays. Members free, non-members £2 by donation. Starts at 7.30pm.

Contact 01487 831441

The Tragedy of King Richard the Second (live screening)

Key Theatre, Jan 15

Simon Russell Beale plays William Shakespeare’s Richard II, broadcast live from the stage of the Almeida Theatre in London to cinemas. This visceral new production about the limits of power will be directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins, whose previous plays include Little Revolution at the Almeida and Absolute Hell at the National Theatre.

Tickets from www.vivacity.org

Lecture

Peterborough Museum, January 17

The Friends of Peterborough Museum Lunchtime Lecture features a talk by Roger Negus entitled The Golden Age of Hollywood Stars and Films of the 30s and 40s. There will be a buffet lunch at 12.15pm, with the lecture from 1pm to 2pm.

More at www.vivacity.org

Talk

Peterborough Local History Society, tonight, 7.30pm

Michael Knight will give a talk on Milestones and Turnpike Roads at St. Mark’s Church Hall, 82 Lincoln Road, at 7.30pm. All welcome, entry costs £3.

www.peterboroughlocalhistorysociety.co.uk

Future Network

Chauffeurs Cottage, St Peter’s Road, tonight

To kick off the New Year there is a new format – award winning poet and spoken word artist Mark Grist will be your very own host for his quiz, GET OFF YOUR ARTS!

Free to attend, 6pm to 9pm

Nature Tots

Ferry Meadows, January 14

A fun monthly outdoor parent and toddler group. Each session has a nature theme with a messy craft activity, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, and story and songtime. Adults may bring up to two paying children. Accompanying siblings below the age of 2yrs may attend at no cost.

Starts 10am