9 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Lifelab will be in Peterborough promoting the exciting science and technology happening in the region with shows, games and entertainment today and Saturday with “Science in the Square” and “Activity Arcade”.

Pop along to hear about stem cells, ageing, proteins and ethics in Cathedral Square, while Queensgate Centre will be a lab for the day. Explore real hands-on science with friendly scientists - extracting DNA and marvelling over microbes.

Day of Dance.'Pic@ Richard Simons.

Friday, 12-6pm; Saturday, 10am-6pm.

Day of Dance

City Centre, September 29

Look out for clashing sticks and flying hankies as Peterborough Morris are joined by six invited dance teams displaying a diversity of styles will bring action, colour and music at various city centre locations. The

L to R Tim Farr as Jim, Phil Booty as Owen, Lucille Ash as Mrs Cropley, Charlie Villamayor Corbitt as Hugo, Calvin Lawrence as David and Harvey Jones as Frank

teams will start in St John’s Square at 10am.

www. peterboroughmorris.co.uk

Festival of Antiques

East of England Arena, Sept 28 and 29

The largest antiques show in the UK at the East of England Showground with more than 2000 stands spread over its indoor areas, plus the antiques village marquee area, and the further ample outdoor event spaces.

www.festivalofantiques.co.uk

Drama on Tap

Brewery Tap, October 3

The open mic drama night returns in the Tap room .

It is open to anyone who wants to present a monologue, dialogue, sketch or short excerpt from a play.

Doors open 8pm.

An Evening with Frank Bruno

The Cresset, October 2

Hosted by comedian and entertainer Jed Stone, Frank talks about his recent book and boxing career, from starting out to becoming

one of Britain’s most loved sports personalities.

www.cresset.co.uk

We3

South Holland Centre, Spalding, October 4

The a cappella trio

return having raised the roof back in 2011 as part of phenomenal sextet The Magnets. Their performance style means every single sound is made with their voices alone, as the trio create the sense of both

live band and vocalists.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

The Vicar of Dibley

Key Theatre, until Sept 29

A night of pure indulgence for all Dibley fans – and with lots of laughs for those who’ve never seen it before – you’ll be pleased to hear the stage play packs in all the best moments from across the series. There’s lots of farcical parish meetings, ridiculous village politics, lard and fish paste sandwiches from Mrs Cropley.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Comedy Club

The Cresset, September 28

Established back in 1998, The Cresset’s Comedy Club is the longest running in town, bringing top-notch comedy, gags, puns and audience banter from the hottest new stars every month. Line-up to be confirmed.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Jazz Club

The Broadway Suite, September 30

The multi-award winning virtuoso saxophonist Simon Spillett’s ‘Tribute To The Tenors’

features the quartet playing music associated with some of the great jazz tenor saxophonists. Featuring Simon Spillett (tenor saxophone), Robin Aspland (piano), Alec Dankworth (double bass) Clark Tracey (drums).