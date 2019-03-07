11 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s four nights of comedy, a steam weekend, films, talks and music to keep you entertained in Peterborough this week,

Key Comedy Festival

Key Theatre, tonight

The seventh annual comedy extravaganza opens in the main house with Mock the Week and BBC Radio 4 regular Mark Watson (7.30pm). In the Studio at 8pm catch host of Sky Sports’ Soccer AM Lloyd Griffith who promises jokes, dubious impressions, jokes, a bit of choral singing, jokes, maybe a fact about a cathedral and

some more jokes.

STROUDLEY 'A1X' 0-6-0T No. B662 (Martello)

Key Theatre, Friday

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominee 2018 and Live at the Apollo star, Sindhu Veewill will be in the Studio at 7.30pm, while the main theatre has a sell-out appearance by TV star Romesh Ranganathan.

Key Theatre, Saturday

One liner merchant Gary Delaney headlines in the main theatre (7.30pm) while at 8pm in the Studio, Dave Joke of the Fringe Winner, Cambridge mathematics dropout and professional poker player Ken Cheng (8pm) embarks on his UK-wide tour ‘Best Dad Ever’ .

Key Theatre, Sunday

The last of the big names, Hal Cruttenden (7.30pm) returns with ‘Chubster’ - his new stand-up show in the main theatre, while the Studio welcomes up-and-coming Ahir Shah (8pm) with a brand new stand-up show about life and what comes after, death and what comes before.

Southern Steam Weekend

Nene Valley Railway, March 9 and 10

Two days for steam lovers sees the Southern Steam Weekend with STROUDLEY ‘A1X’ 0-6-0T No. B662 (Martello) the star attraction, with kind thanks to the Bressingham Steam Museum, home of Martello.

Peterborough Civic Society

St M ark’s Church, Lincoln Road, March 11

Jed Jaggard will be speaking on The Roman Soldier from Invasion to Withdrawal, The meeting commences 7.30pm.

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Le Redoutable (7.30pm) follows Jean-Luc Godard, the leading filmmaker of his generation, who is shooting La Chinoise with the woman he loves, Anne Wiazemsky, 20 years his junior. They are happy, attractive, in love. They marry. But the film’s reception unleashes a profound self-examination in Jean-Luc. Deep-rooted conflicts and misunderstandings will change him irrevocably.

Tuesdays Till 2

St John’s Church, city centre, March 12

Dolce Flute Quartet features four up-and-coming flautists studying at the Royal Northern College of Music. The concert is called LANDSCAPES and features music by Mike Mower, Eugène Bozza, The Danish String Quartet and Anže Rozman.

The Herd

Stamford Arts Centre, until March 9

The co-recipient of the 2014 Critics’ Circle Most Promising Playwright Award by Rory Kinnear is being performed by the resident amateur theatre company Shoestring Theatre. A warm, witty and heartfelt look at a family falling apart – and pulling together – when life doesn’t turn out quite the way they hoped.

The Producers

Key Theatre, March 12-16

All the hysteria and hilarity of Mel Brooks’ cult comedy film comes to the stage as award-winning Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society present The Producers.

Wizard of Oz

Key Theatre, March 14

A dementia friendly screening of the all-time classic film musical surrounding the adventures of Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto as they follow the Yellow Brick Road and meet a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a Tin Man (Jack Haley) and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr).

