10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this weekend

It is the final open day of the year at the Exotoic Pet Refuge in Deep St James on Sunday, and your last chance to get up close to more than 250 creatures of all kinds at the sanctuary.

Gates open 10am

Sir Cliff Richard PHOTO: Michelle Kloboucnik EMN-180918-102002001

Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Serpentine Green, October 13

The Britain’s Got Talent team will be in the centre from 12noon to 4pm. If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, you will be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2019.

Open to any performer of any age, with any talent.

Stephen James Smith

Stamford Arts Centre, October 12

Stephen James Smith is a Dublin poet and playwright central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today. His poetry videos have amassed over 2.5 million views.

stamforsartscentre.co.uk

Cliff Richard Live 60th Anniversary Tour

Showcase Cinema, Oct 12

Sir Cliff Richard is without a doubt one of our greatest musical treasures. With a staggering 103 album releases, a record breaking 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts, voted Britain’s “Ultimate Pop Star”, 2018 sees Sir Cliff celebrate his 60th anniversary in the music business. Now for the very first time, Cliff will bring his enthralling live show direct to the big screen, live from Manchester Bridgewater Hall.

cliffincinemas.com

Peterborough Local History Society

St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, tonight

Peter Goldsmith, Chairman of the Trustees of Parson Latham’s Hospital, Oundle, is the society’s speaker and will be talking about the history and work of the organisation.

All welcome. Starts 7.30 pm.

peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk

Patience

Stamford Corn Exchange, until October 12

Stamford Gilbert & Sullivan bring you Patience – the tale of two men being in love with the same woman! One has all the other young women in the village hanging on to his every word , the other is an idealist who has only become a poet to win the girl.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Museum of the Moon

Peterborough Cathedral until October 14

A visually stunning installation by artist Luke Jurram. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

www.vivacity.org

Frankie Vah

The Key, Oct 17

Luke Wright’s one-man show is a blend of confessional stand-up segments, tender love scenes, pounding verbal explosions, archive film and new music. It is the story of a young idealistic lad from Essex exposed to bright city lights and the volatile politics of the 1980s.

vivacity.org

Wishbone Ash

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 14

Discover for yourself why Wishbone Ash remain one of the most enduring and popular bands in British Rock. With millions of albums sold, their iconic twin-guitar sound inspired bands from Thin Lizzy to Iron Maiden and produced such classics tracks as The King Will Come, Throw Down The Sword & Blowin’ Free.

Tickets: 01780 766455

Magic Day

The Fleet, Fletton, October 14

Peterborough Society of Magicians host the Sale Exchange and Lecture Day with lectures by top national magicians and plenty of tables with new and secondhand magic, ideal for somebody just wanting to get involved. Doors open at 10am, closing at 4pm.

www.psmagicians.co.uk