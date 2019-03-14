10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is all the fun of the fair for thrillseekers young and old plus theatre, music, cinema and lambing season to look forward to in Peterborough this week.

Peterborough Mart Fun Fair

The fair has come to Peterborough

Town Bridge Car Park, tonight and dates throughout March

John Thurston and Sons return tonight (6pm) with their annual fun fair in the city centre. This is the first of three weekends for the fair (until Sunday) - it is also open March 21-24 and March 28-31. Check out the money off vouchers on page 9 in today’s (March 14) Peterborough Telegraph..

Thursdays are reduced price nights.

CHECK OUT THE BEST THRILL RIDES HERE

Martin Simpson EMN-160928-064546001

Lambing Season

Sacrewell Farm, until April 29

Sacrewell is preparing for its busiest season – lambing!

Scores of ewes will be giving birth to the newest additions to the flock.

Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings

If you’re lucky you may even get to see a lamb born.

The farm’s cade lambs will be on show throughout periods of the dayduring bottle feeding demonstrations (weekends only).

There is also an opportunity to join the lambing experiences and have the opportunity to gain practical experience in all things lambing on certain dates.

For full detais of lambing season go to www.sacrewell.org.uk/events

Martin Simpson

Key Theatre Studio, March 15

Hear the man universally acclaimed as one of the finest ever acoustic and slide guitar players, and a fine banjo-picker to boot. His solo shows bear witness to an artist at the very top of his game.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Tuesdays till 2

St John’s Church, city centre, March 19 at 1pm

Returning for the first time since 2017 is Brazilian guitarist Estevão Devides, who has participated in International Guitar Encounters, performing master classes with renowned guitarists such as: Berta Rojas (Paraguay); Jorge Caballero (Peru) and Duo Assad (Brazil).

stjohnscic.wordpress.com

The Drifters

The Cresset, March 17

The Drifters are back with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades. The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and are listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Tickets at cresset.co.uk

Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings

South Holland centre, Spalding, tonight

The Afterglow gig features former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden on fiddles, guitars, concertina and stomp- box; Helen Bell on viola; Morven Bryce on violin and Lucy Revis on cello.

Tickets from the Box Office 01775 764777 or online at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Leave No Trace (7.30pm) is the story of Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter, Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), who have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland. The film is directed by Debra Granik from a script adapted by Granik and Anne Rosellini.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Gidding Rd, March 21

The annual meeting includes a “remember when” slide show with pictures from the archive presented by an SHS member. Non-members welcome, £2 admission.

Contact 01487 831441

St Patrick’s Day celebrations

The Solstice, March 17

Enjoy a day of Irish-inspired food and drink plus two sets from U2 tribute band U2 Baby.

www.thesolstice.co.uk

Vision of You

Key Theatre, March 19

Following sell out performances in Manchester and London, West End stars Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton from the smash hit show Bat Out Of Hell The Musical bring their extended version of Vison of You in concert. Sharon and Rob will be joined by guest performers, Simon Gordon and Georgia Carling, plus current members of Key Youth Theatre will also be making a special appearance alongside Rob who cut his teeth with the KYT in the 1990s.