10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is all the fun of the fair for thrillseekers young and old plus theatre, music, cinema and lambing season to look forward to in Peterborough this week.
Peterborough Mart Fun Fair
Town Bridge Car Park, tonight and dates throughout March
John Thurston and Sons return tonight (6pm) with their annual fun fair in the city centre. This is the first of three weekends for the fair (until Sunday) - it is also open March 21-24 and March 28-31. Check out the money off vouchers on page 9 in today’s (March 14) Peterborough Telegraph..
Thursdays are reduced price nights.
CHECK OUT THE BEST THRILL RIDES HERE
Lambing Season
Sacrewell Farm, until April 29
Sacrewell is preparing for its busiest season – lambing!
Scores of ewes will be giving birth to the newest additions to the flock.
If you’re lucky you may even get to see a lamb born.
The farm’s cade lambs will be on show throughout periods of the dayduring bottle feeding demonstrations (weekends only).
There is also an opportunity to join the lambing experiences and have the opportunity to gain practical experience in all things lambing on certain dates.
For full detais of lambing season go to www.sacrewell.org.uk/events
Martin Simpson
Key Theatre Studio, March 15
Hear the man universally acclaimed as one of the finest ever acoustic and slide guitar players, and a fine banjo-picker to boot. His solo shows bear witness to an artist at the very top of his game.
Tickets at vivacity.org
Tuesdays till 2
St John’s Church, city centre, March 19 at 1pm
Returning for the first time since 2017 is Brazilian guitarist Estevão Devides, who has participated in International Guitar Encounters, performing master classes with renowned guitarists such as: Berta Rojas (Paraguay); Jorge Caballero (Peru) and Duo Assad (Brazil).
stjohnscic.wordpress.com
The Drifters
The Cresset, March 17
The Drifters are back with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades. The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and are listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.
Tickets at cresset.co.uk
Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings
South Holland centre, Spalding, tonight
The Afterglow gig features former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden on fiddles, guitars, concertina and stomp- box; Helen Bell on viola; Morven Bryce on violin and Lucy Revis on cello.
Tickets from the Box Office 01775 764777 or online at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk
Peterborough Arts Cinema
John Clare Theatre, tonight
Leave No Trace (7.30pm) is the story of Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter, Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), who have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland. The film is directed by Debra Granik from a script adapted by Granik and Anne Rosellini.
www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk
Sawtry History Society
WI Hall, Gidding Rd, March 21
The annual meeting includes a “remember when” slide show with pictures from the archive presented by an SHS member. Non-members welcome, £2 admission.
Contact 01487 831441
St Patrick’s Day celebrations
The Solstice, March 17
Enjoy a day of Irish-inspired food and drink plus two sets from U2 tribute band U2 Baby.
www.thesolstice.co.uk
Vision of You
Key Theatre, March 19
Following sell out performances in Manchester and London, West End stars Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton from the smash hit show Bat Out Of Hell The Musical bring their extended version of Vison of You in concert. Sharon and Rob will be joined by guest performers, Simon Gordon and Georgia Carling, plus current members of Key Youth Theatre will also be making a special appearance alongside Rob who cut his teeth with the KYT in the 1990s.