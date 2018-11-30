10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is music, theatre, art and a Christmas Market in the cathedral to look forward to in Peterborough if you are looking for something to do this week,

Christmas Market

Frumenty at Fotheringhay

Peterborough Cathedral, tonight and Saturday

A special preview tonight gives visitors the chance to browse the stalls - including crafts, jewellery, cards, decorations and unique present ideas. Tickets for the preview are £5 per adult (including a glass of mulled wine or a soft drink) with accompanying children free of charge. On Saturday there is early opening from 9am until 10am for wheelchair users and those who need extra space. Opening for all is from 10am until 4.30pm. A donation of £2 per adult is invited on entry.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Frumenty present God Rest Ye Merry

St Mary’s and All Saints Church, Fotheringhay, Dec 2

Frumenty is composed of four traditional musicians and storytellers who cast an eye over many facets of the festive season. Here are new arrangements of traditional music, original songs by the players, modern parodies and spoken word. The concert lasts from 3pm - 4:30pm. Tickets £10 include refreshments.

www.oundleboxoffice.com

Concert

St Peter’s Church, Oundle, Dec 1

Rutland Sinfonia present Tchaikovsky in Oundle featuring conductor Paul Hilliam and violin soloist Diego Vassallo

Tickets from: 01832 274374

Wreath Festival

St Matthew’s Church, Eye, December 1 and 2

Numerous groups, individuals and businesses in the village will be taking part, so expect a wide variety of designs, each one reflecting the interests of the organisation or person who made it. Refreshments will be on sale, and there will be stalls with a Christmas theme.

10am until 4pm on Saturday, noon until 4pm on Sunday.

Winter Fayre

St John Fisher Catholic High School, today

From 3.30 – 5pm this event is open to members of the public and includes stalls, plenty of games and refresh-ments,

with all monies raised going towards the Sensory Garden appeal.

Peterborough Big Band

The Blue Bell, Werrington, December 6

Catch the awesome big band in a more intimate setting, playing a wide variety of music from the 1930s to the present day, from Glenn Miller to Adele and Earth Wind and Fire.

Doors open 8pm

Art Fair

Colonel Dane Memorial Hall, Alwalton, Dec 1

Featuring 21 PAOS artists, so you can support local artists and buy affordable art all at the same time.Lots to choose from including jewellery, pottery, mosaics, paintings, cemarics, sculptures, digital photography and more.

Free entry and parking.

www.paos.org.uk

Auditions for Peter Pan

The Cresset, December 2 and 6

The magic of Neverland is coming to Peterborough - and you could be part of it.

RARE Productions are bringing the timeless childhood classic, Peter Pan to The Cresset in 2019, and this weekend is holding open auditions on Sunday (December 2) from 2pm - 5pm and next Thursday (6th) from 5pm –

7pm at The Cresset. The production itself will run from March 14 to 16.

It’s all very relaxed and informal and there is no need to book an audition - just turn up in the time slot appropriate to your age.

These are as follows: For December 2:

2pm – 3.30pm (8-12 years old);

3.30pm – 5pm (13-21 years);

For December 6:

5pm – 6pm (8-12 years);

6pm – 7pm (13-21 years);

Beauty and the Beast

The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, Hampton, November 30 at 7.30pm

Lamphouse Theatre bring you the classic French fairy tale, packed with brand new live music, comedy, energy and sparkle - and a cast of only three performers playing numerous parts.

A tale of love and adventure, this classic story examines morals, truth, friendship, bravery, fairness and forgiveness.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £32 for a family ticket from www.lamphousetheatre.co.uk where you will find details of further performances in December.

Alice in Winter Wonderland

John Clare Theatre, Dec 5-8

Join Peterborough Playgoers in a world of ice, snow and festive celebration when they present their annual Christmas show - Alice in Winter Wonderland. Alice, falls asleep on Christmas Eve and wakes in a magical land where it is always Winter. In her dream, she meets several of the famous Wonderland characters, such as the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat and the Duchess, along with Santa’s hard-working elves and, of course, good old Santa.

Tickets from cast members and the Information Centre, in Bridge Street.