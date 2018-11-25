£1,000 Amazon donation helps Peterborough school fill its updated library shelves

Peterborough’s Orton Wistow Primary School has received a donation of £1,000 from Amazon.

The school, which aims to inspire children and encourage them to be inquisitive throughout their education, recently updated its library – and the Amazon donation will go towards new books to fill the shelves.

Team members from Amazon in Peterborough were invited to the school to see the new library and meet some of the pupils.

Speaking on the donation, Martin Cox, Site Leader at Amazon Peterborough, in Fletton, said: “It was great to meet the wonderful pupils of Orton Wistow and see their library. Reading is such an important part of education, so it’s great to be able to help by contributing new books to a local school.”

Simon Eardley, headteacher at Orton Wistow Primary School, added: “Literature is a vital part of a child’s educational development. It opens the doors to imagination and curiosity, so having a place where pupils can come and explore new worlds is fantastic.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Amazon for this kind donation which will help us continue to inspire our young people.”

The donation forms part of the Amazon In The Community programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.