The paddling pool in Peterborough’s Central Park is set to remain closed in the coming weeks.

The council has confirmed that is it still waiting for parts to be delivered to fix the pool, which has been closed due to a mechanical fault for several weeks.

The paddling pool at Central Park in Peterborough.

The news comes as Peterborough is set to experience highs of 30C this weekend hotter than tourist hotspots Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “Unfortunately the paddling pool in Central Park will remain closed until further notice, due to a significant fault with the pool’s operating system.

“The issue can only be fixed with new bespoke parts. These parts have been ordered but due to their specialist nature and the age of the pool's operating system, it will take several weeks for them to be delivered.

"We have considered all options to try to speed up the process, but unfortunately this is out of our control and cannot be done sooner.”

Doubt has also been raised about whether Bretton Water Park will actually reopen this summer.

As of last June, the council confirmed that the opening on the site would be delayed “indefinitely” due to the effects of an arson attack on the Bretton Park pavilion in December 2021.