Peterborough Museum is putting the finishing touches to its new ‘Toys and Games’ exhibition, which will open later this month.

The ever-popular Priestgate venue promises the free exhibition will be ‘aimed at engaging with families and young children.’

Starting on June 24 and running for close to three months, the interactive showcase will include a wide range of toys and games from across the ages, featuring everything from historical anomalies and all-time classics to rare collections and long-forgotten crazes that came and went in the blink of an eye.

The 'Toys and Games' exhibition at Peterborough Museum will run from June 24 to September 16.

Younger visitors will love seeing some familiar favourites on display, such as Pokémon cards, fidget toys and LOL and Our Generation dolls.

In addition, there will also be timeless classics like Lego and Dungeons and Dragons for everyone to enjoy.

Alongside the more familiar offerings, visitors will also have the chance to get up close and personal with some truly vintage toys and games. Seeing items that kids from centuries ago played with – such as French playing cards from the 1700's and dolls from Victorian times – is a truly fascinating experience.

For many parents (and perhaps even grandparents), the most enticing prospect of the exhibition may well be the display of original Star Wars toys from the 1980's.

Visitors of a certain age will doubtless get a kick out of seeing some of the original Star Wars figures and toys on display at Peterborough Museum this summer (image: Adobe)

Be prepared to hear dad (or granddad) repeatedly say “I had one of those - I’ll bet it’s worth a packet now” as you peruse on-loan original toys and figures from all three of the original Star Wars trilogy films: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Highlights here include the iconic Millenium Falcon space ship and characters from the Forest Moon of Endor. There’s even a complete set up of Jabba the Hut's throne room (replete with Han Solo in carbonate) featuring the grotesque gangster himself.

Visitors who can’t get enough Star Wars can also take part in the museum’s weekly Star Wars-themed workshops: Saber Saturdays and Build your Own Saber (Wednesday Workshop). These activities, which aren’t free, will be available throughout the summer holidays.

