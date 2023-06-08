Top Yard twin Amos Hoyland (left) in action at Gladstone Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes.

The club’s youngest boxer, 10-year-old Hasnain Naved, was up first and he took on Tommy Lambert from Mackenzies BA in Dorset, both making their debuts at 30kg.

Lambert was the taller and won the first two rounds before Naved dug deep to win the third. A fantastic performance but not enough to win.

The 11-year-old Hoyland twins were up next. First was Andra who took on Elijah Marsden from Vulcan ABC in Hull in only his second fight at 35kg.

Boxing for Top Yard Boxing Club's Adam Javed (left) in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

A southpaw, Andra threw fast jabs and hooks to the head and body throughout the fight to claim a unanimous win.

Twin Amos was next up, also at 35kg. The pressure was on the orthodox fighter after the performance of his brother as he took on a much taller boxer in Justine Tombline-Peart, from Far Cotton ABC in Northampton.

Amos came out all guns blazing and put together a combination of punches that saw him win with an early stoppage at the end of the first round.

Adam Javed (14) and George Sinclair, from Vulcan ABC, were up next, and it was a real tear up between two strong athletic 48kg boys.

Top Yard twinAndra Hoyland (right) in action last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was a great first round from Javed, who put the pressure on his opponent with some precise hooks to the body and head he took the first round.

Sinclair came out strong in the second knowing he needed to win the round, and it was a close one that could have gone either way.

The third round was non-stop action with both boys relentless in their attack, but it was Javed who claimed a well-deserved unanimous victory for his club. The fight was voted the best of the night.

Unbeaten Jaiden Notice (14), boxing at 56kg, took on another Vulcan ABC boy, Shiloh Hamilton. Notice was much taller and used his range and footwork to keep his shorter stocky opponent away and land the jabs consistently. But Hamilton managed to get close in and got his shots off to the body.

Hasnain Naved (right) of Top Yard in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hamilton stuck to his plan to pressure Notice in the second with success as he scored well to win the second. It was a big third round in front of his home crowd as Notice came out and just boxed with skill, using his range and powerful jab and right hand to score frequently.

It was a tough fight for Notice but a deserved win to keep his unbeaten record at 4-0.

The final Top Yard bout was 16-year-old Claude Gray at 70kg, who was up against Lewis Hepburn from Mackenzies BA. Gray was clinical in his approach as he put together combinations catching his gutsy opponent clean with head and body shots.

The Top Yard boxer dominated the first two rounds, while in the third Hepburn tried everything he could to get a stoppage. But Gray was too good and snared another unanimous win. Gray also won the best youth trophy of the night.

There were also four cross bouts given to local boxing clubs with winning performances from the Connor brothers from Whittlesey Boxing Club.