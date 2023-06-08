St Thomas Church in Swansea, Wales, was raided over the weekend, with all donations taken, also including bikes and children’s toys. Rev Steven Bunting, who works at the food bank, said he was contacted by Kensington Palace on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales - who visited his church last year - with the touching gesture - offering to replace everything taken.

He said: "We opened up on Monday to move our food into our church, where we give the food away and all the bags have been taken, all the existing food supplies have gone, and those other items as well - bike, children’s toys from our baby charity.”

William and Kate were guests at the church in September 2022 - and are among those to have reached out to help. Rev Bunting added: "The response has been crazy. It’s been so hard to be discouraged when we’ve been surrounded by so much love and generosity.

“We’ve had people coming in donating £5, all the way up to the local working men’s club, the local schools and businesses and the Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support.”

