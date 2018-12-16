Zofia’s card will fly for RAF Wittering

An artistic girl from Peterborough has won a competition to design RAF Wittering’s Christmas card this year.

Wittering Primary School pupil Zofia Dubiel’s merry and colourful design features a row of presents sitting beneath two RAF 100 banners, while some singing Christmas angels fly above. The card will be sent to RAF men and women working across the world, friends of Royal Air Force Wittering and even members of the Royal Family.

Group Captain Tony Keeling, pictured with Zofia and Bobby Keeling, said: “ Choosing the winning Christmas card is one of the great privileges for a Station Commander but, with so many stunning designs to choose from, it’s also really difficult to choose the right one to be sent to our deployed personnel and their families.”