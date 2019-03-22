Trade Unions welcome Recall Petition for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya

As Trade Unions affiliated to the Labour Party in Peterborough we welcome the forthcoming petition to recall Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya.

Fiona has let down the people of Peterborough, including those in the Labour Party and their affiliated organisations who worked hard to get her elected.

A notice on the Town Hall about the Recall Petition

The Labour Party were absolutely right to take swift and decisive action in expelling Fiona from the Party as soon as she was convicted.

By refusing to resign her position as MP she has shown complete disdain for her constituents in Peterborough and our democracy generally.

The saddest part is that Fiona has continued to think only of herself and not those people in Peterborough who elected her in good faith and who desperately need a Labour MP to stand up for them in Parliament.

The people of Peterborough have been hit hard by years of callous Conservative austerity.

It is a shocking statistic that 42 per cent of working people in this city have to claim Universal Credit just to make ends meet.

Too many are on zero hour contracts meaning they don’t know how many hours they will be working from week to week and whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads.

These are the people Fiona should be thinking about.

People are falling through the cracks whilst she stubbornly refuses to do the right thing.

The Trades Unions who are signatories to this letter and who represent thousands of working people here in Peterborough will be working together with the people of this city to ensure that sufficient numbers of people sign the recall petition and allow a by-election.

Only then can we have the fresh start this city needs and the opportunity to vote for a Labour candidate committed to putting the interests of this city, and the people of it, above any other consideration.

