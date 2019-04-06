Time to make Parliament fit for purpose

I can hold my quiet no longer. We have, as do many other parliamentary constituencies across the country, an MP elected by the people for the people who quite clearly after Monday’s wasted parliamentary time is not representing the clear mandate given to him by his constituents - the majority of whom voted to leave the EU.

The fact that his constituency (Grantham and Stamford) voted leave is a matter for the record and is clear and decisive in a democracy, unless Mr Nick Boles et al are still trying to live the Commission totalitarian dictatorship dream by ignoring the will of the people?

Last year we remembered how and where our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers fought and died - have we the people forgotten why they laid down their lives for us, their future generations? We should not squander their sacrifice.

So back to the question in hand, is it time for a modern day Oliver Cromwell to reform Parliament so that MPs who do not reflect or support the majority view of their constituents are automatically dismissed in disgrace from the house, debarred from standing again for political office and an automatic by-election is called?

Likewise when any MP resigns from their party or crosses the house in any direction they should automatically lose their seat.

Whilst we still retain what little democracy we have, and we want to live and remain in a future democracy then we the people need to make our parliament, the mother of all parliaments, once again fit for current and future purpose.

Alan C Black

Langtoft

