Support for Peterborough City Council on littering, but why can’t it practice what is preaches when is comes to grass?

While I applaud wholeheartedly the sentiment of Peterborough City Council regarding the elimination of litter etc in our city why doesn’t it follow that through in its own activities?

It would be great to see no litter in streets and parks etc but why does the council not carry out it activities.

But why when the council cuts grass verges does it leave the cuttings all over the surface. Also in cemeteries, it cuts the grass but then leaves the cuttings all over the graves and the surrounding area.

Wouldn’t it be more appreciated if the council collected all the waste cuttings and returned them to landfill site for converting into compost, which would generate money in sales for the council. And why do we never see our pavements swept of waste materials left in the streets causing an unsightly appearance? Surely, if the desire is there to make the city more appealing to look at, the time is now for the council to attack this problem on our behalf?

They often say that where there is a will there is always a way. I hope we see some determined action very soon by the city council.

Doug Scott - Peterborough