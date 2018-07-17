Stagecoach bus service 'letting Peterborough down'

I am writing to express concern about the loss of our bus service along Oundle Road, a main thoroughfare into the city centre.

I am writing to express concern about the loss of our bus service along Oundle Road, a main thoroughfare into the city centre. There are still bus stops at the end of Orton Longueville village, served by the X4, this then takes the slip road onto the parkway before reaching our part of the road. There are only two stops on Sheringham Way, served by the number 1. Unfortunately these alternatives are too far for many of us to walk.

Of major concern is the fact that people from Alwalton, Orton Wistow, Orton Waterville and parts of Orton Longueville are no longer able to reach the Podiatry Clinic on Oundle Road by bus, or the Botolph Bridge Doctors Surgery. People from Wistow can use the No. 1 which will take them to the Sugar Way stop for the latter. We feel the loss of our independence.

The bus service was also extremely useful when we needed to get to the hospital for appointments or if we were visiting. The 24 took us into town and then the 2 then took us to the main door of the hospital.

The irony of this situation is that, although we have bus passes, we can use them in virtually any area of our hometown and indeed the country, but we cannot use them on our own doorstep.

We were wondering if it would be possible for on x4 an hour to be directed to come all the way down Oundle Road, thus covering our two bus stops. Alternatively a number 1 might become a 1A leaving Orton Wistow once an hour, coming all the way down Oundle Road and meeting it's normal route at the Sugar Way stop. Either of these alternatives would be welcomed.

We do realise Stagecoach is a business and money needs to be made. However, we feel the service is letting us down.

We are looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this matter and perhaps discussions might take place to solve the problem.

Thank you for your consideration,

Margaret Smith.

501 Oundle Road

Orton Longueville

PE2 7DQ